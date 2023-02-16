Chad Garrie, 44, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Moulton. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Brantley and Rev. Greg Standridge officiating.  Burial will be in Caddo Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.