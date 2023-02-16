Chad Garrie, 44, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Moulton. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Brantley and Rev. Greg Standridge officiating. Burial will be in Caddo Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Black Hawk pilots killed in Alabama crash were experienced
- New board in place, US utility turns to clean energy study
- Vulcan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Alabama, killing 2 crew
- 2023 Marlee Sutton Gala this Saturday night
- Samford University names Jesiah Sherrill to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester
- Triplets celebrate 70th birthday
- Mask Up! Mardi Gras is Coming to Town!!
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing man found deceased in Bankhead
- Sheriff’s office suspends search: Garrie still missing
- McDaniel fire ruled homicide: Echols arrested
- Moulton takes next step for hotel
- Afternoon wreck leaves one seriously injured
- Glenda Thompson named Citizen of the Year
- Bed time in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County falls to Russellville in final second
- Former deputy facing felony charge
- Wanda Legg, MOULTON
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.