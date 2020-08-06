Maxine Hill McCaghren, 92, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. There will have a private graveside service Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Red Hill Cemetery with OD Bowling officiating and Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home directing. She was a member of County Line Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children: Sherry L. James, Jerry M. McCaghren, Carl R. McCaghren and Marty M. McCaghren; grandchildren: Beth Hester (Matthew), Jaye McCaghren, Brandon McCaghren (Lindsey), Leah Steele (Matt); great-grandchildren: Luke Hester, Kate Hester, Avery McCoy, Keller McCaghren, Logan McCaghren, Makenna Steele, Briley Steele, River Steel, and Gabrielle Steele; sister, Eloise Steadman; brother, Ralph Hill; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Hill.
Mrs. McCaghren is preceded in death by her husband: James Malcolm McCaghren; siblings: Kathleen Knight, Opal McLemore, John Hill, Jack Hill.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley.
