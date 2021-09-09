Wayman Thomas Potter, 82, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at his residence. Funeral was Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Wayman was the husband of the late MaeFean Horton Potter.
