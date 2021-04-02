Faye Nell Terry, 86, of Moulton passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 12 till 2 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Hollis Retherford officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on June 17, 1934, the fifth of ten children, to William Franklin and Lizzie Idella McCreless, Faye Nell married her love, Robert Gerneth Terry in Iuka, Mississippi in December 1950. They had three children, Wanda, Rickey and Tony. They were married until his death.
Survivors include her daughter, Wanda NeSmith (John); son, Rickey L. Terry (Becky); grandchildren, Dustin Potter (Wendy), Nathan Terry (Katie), Treavor Terry (Shelly), Nikki Kennedy (Jason), Deanna Terry, and Chase Terry (Courtney); thirteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson; siblings, Billy McCreless, Judice Retherford (Hollis), and Janice Green (Fred).
Faye Nell was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Tony H. Terry; grandson, Heath Potter; sisters, Catherine Thrasher, Betty Fretwell; and brothers, Vinson, Virgil, Vernon, and Charles McCreless; and special friend, Wade Terry.
Pallbearers will be Kameron and Kole Potter, Chet and Will Terry, and Izayah and Ri Fletcher.
The family extends special thanks to Kindred Home Health and Hospice.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
