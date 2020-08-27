Albert Eugene Woodburn passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Graveside service will be at Midway Memorial Gardens Thurs., Aug. 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with Elliott Funeral Home directing.
Albert Eugene Woodburn passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Graveside service will be at Midway Memorial Gardens Thurs., Aug. 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with Elliott Funeral Home directing.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented