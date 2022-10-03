Betty Merle Warren, 76, of Moulton passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at her residence. Visitation was from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Prince and Bro. Jonathan Prince officiating. Burial was in Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Born November 1, 1945 to Jeff and Betty Bumgart, Merle was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Russellville, Alabama. She was married to the love of her life, Harold Warren, for forty five years and together they raised three children. Merle loved her family and her church family. She enjoyed working in her flowers and garden. Merle also enjoyed sewing and quilting.
Survivors include her children: Patricia Tyler (Greg), David Warren (Bridgette) and Darryl Warren (Tammy); six grandchildren, Jonathan Tyler, Whitney Stutts (Ryan), Allison Warren (Tommy), Avery Warren, Olivia Thompson (Marcus) and Jonathan Sapp (Kay); seven great grandchildren, River, Elijah and Boone Stutts, Kyler and Kayden Thompson, Maddie Trapp and Kyleigh Sapp; one brother, Wayne Bumgart (Teresa); three sisters, Peggy Hood, Jenny Williams (Charles) and Rhonda Bumgart; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Warren and her parents, Jeff and Betty Bumgart.
Pallbearers were Jonathan Tyler, Ryan Stutts, Tommy Miller, Jonathan Sapp, Marcus Thompson and Brian Warren.
The family extends special thanks to our Momma's caregivers, Kimberly Upton, Tamatha Hood and Malinda Rampley and also Hospice of the Valley
