Douglas “Doug” Ray Little, 60, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at his residence. Funeral was Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Leighton Baptist Church with Mark Mayfield and Larry Crumpton officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Fergason Cemetery.
