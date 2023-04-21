Dr. James L. Thompson, HOOVER

Dr. James L. Thompson, age 97, of Hoover, Alabama, passed away on Monday, April 17th, 2023. James was born in Lawrence County, Alabama to the late Harvey Clark Thompson and Madgie Terry Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Carpenter Thompson, married seventy-one years; son, Jim Thompson (Sharon), son, Mark Thompson (Amanda), daughter Beverly Gwynn; grandchildren, Ellison Edwards (Shaun), Sam Thompson (Natalie), David Gwynn (Janet), Caroline Monagle (Sean), Austin Thompson (Lily); great-grandchildren, Olivia Thompson, Emma Thompson, Kinsley Thompson, and Callum Thompson; and two brothers, Larry Thompson, and Michael Thompson.
Deceased brothers and sisters are: Albert Thompson, Hollis Thompson, Lucille Long, Rebecca Day, Dorothy Cross, Harvey Thompson, and Juanita Brown.
James served in World War II with the 27th Infantry Division and joined the 11th Airborne Division during the Occupation of Japan. After WWII he returned home and using the GI Bill attended the University of North Alabama (Formally Florence State Teachers College). While attending UNA he was initiated into Kappa Delta Pi and received his degree of Bachelor of Science with Honors. Following teaching at Talladega High School he continued his education at the University of Alabama as a Graduate Assistant as he worked on his Degree of Master of Arts. While teaching at Tuscaloosa Central High School, he completed work on his Doctor of Education.
Leaving Tuscaloosa in 1961, Dr. Thompson began teaching at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville Tennessee where he was a Professor of Education. While attending the Collegeside Church of Christ he served as a Deacon and worked with the college students that worshipped with the congregation. Each summer, James enjoyed working with the Tennessee American Legion Boys State that promoted understanding of government.
He joined the University of Alabama at Birmingham as a Professor of Education as it was established in 1969. James taught for twenty-four years at UAB. He attended the first UAB basketball game and was a season ticket holder until he could no longer attend. James was a member of the Homewood Church of Christ for forty-seven years and served as a Deacon of Education for several years.
James was an avid student of American government and history. He enjoyed fishing and primarily liked fly fishing. He also liked the Tuesday night Bible study group and the fellowship with members in the group and especially loved Bible research. Genealogy was a favorite pass time during his retirement until he could no longer operate his computer.
James was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed.
