Waylon Pace, 75, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Teodora Pace.
