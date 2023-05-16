Carolyn Jean Strickland, MOULTON

Carolyn Jean Strickland, 69, of Moulton passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at her home. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Moulton Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Ryan Bowerman and her son, Michael Strickland officiating. Burial will be at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Born on December 31, 1953 to Albert and Mary Cheatham McKay, Carolyn attended Speake School, Calhoun Community College, and Athens State. A member of Moulton Church of Christ, Carolyn was known throughout Lawrence County as a business owner of Consolidated Concepts and Radio Shack in Moulton. She was also an expert tax accountant.
Survivors include her children, Gina (Christopher) Williams, and Michael (Mary) Strickland; grandchildren, Brittany (Brian Flemming) Hill, Savannah Williams, Taylor Williams, Helen Strickland, Lila Beth Strickland, and Charlie Strickland; great-granddaughter, Chassi Kirby; sister, Debra England; her special friend, Linda Hendrix; her employee family at CCI and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Charles Irwin Strickland; parents; and sisters, Joan McKay, Linda Kirk, and Brenda McAlister.
Pallbearers will be C.J. England, Brian Flemming, Chris Smith, Stanley Johnson, Jimmy Hill, and David Rutherford. Honorary pallbearers are Randy Bowerman, Edmon Smith, Sonny Blankenship, Dr. William Robinson, and Brock Rutherford.
The family extends special thanks to the medical staff at Huntsville Hospital, Hospice of the Valley, and Safe at Home Senior Care, especially Amanda Curry and Alicia Roper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Hospice of the Valley.
