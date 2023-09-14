 

Owen Lemuel "Lynn" Moore, 77, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at his home. Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richie Thompson officiating.  His family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to service.  

Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.  Guestbook available at www.parkwayfunerals.com.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Teresa (Shreves) Moore.