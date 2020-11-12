Annie Josephine Cahela, 103, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. A graveside service was held Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Moulton Memory Gardens with Dr. Rev. Jessie Redder officiating, and Elliott’s Brown-Service Directing.
