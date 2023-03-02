Otis Carl Barnes, 54, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held Friday, February 24, 2023, in Reynolds Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Stanley Boyd officiating.
Otis Carl Barnes, 54, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held Friday, February 24, 2023, in Reynolds Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Stanley Boyd officiating.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.