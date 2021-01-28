James Harris, 83, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Jackson Memory Funeral Home Chapel. Public viewing will be Friday from 10-6.
