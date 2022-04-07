Marjorie Stewart, 90, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. The funeral will be held at Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Memorial Gardens.
