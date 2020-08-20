Johnnie Palmer, 83, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at her residence. Funeral was Monday, August 17, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home with Denny Bowling and Mark Clark officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
