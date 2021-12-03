James “Jim” Norman, HARTSELLE

James “Jim” Norman, 83, passed away at his home on Monday, November 29, 2021, with his wife, Bonnie, of 57 years, by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Lois Norman.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie, his nephew, Steve Inman; and great nieces, Olivia and Reese Inman.
Jim was the owner and operator of Jim Norman Auctions for 45 years in Hartselle, Alabama. He loved what he did and did a great job providing a wonderful service to families in need of assistance to disperse their family’s estate as well as assisting attorneys and insurance companies.
He loved country music and was a very good golfer, had a kind and generous heart and very quietly helped many people in the community.
A “Very Special Thank You” to the three BEST caregivers in the world, Janice Goodwin, Kenni Jo Shaneyfelt and Joyce Dotson.
There will be no public services at this time.
Any memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN or to the Shriners’ Hospitals for Children, Ranson, WV or to a charity of your choice.
