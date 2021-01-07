Jeannie Hill, 63, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Mt. Hope Methodist Cemetery.
Jeannie was the wife to Randul Hill.
Jeannie Hill, 63, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Mt. Hope Methodist Cemetery.
Jeannie was the wife to Randul Hill.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.