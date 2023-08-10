Icy Mae Meherg, 86, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 at Helen Keller Hospital. Graveside service was Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Pine Torch Cemetery with Charles Williams officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
