Roger Dell Thomas, 69, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his residence. Funeral was Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home with Bro. Royce Teague officiating. Burial was at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.
Roger Dell Thomas, 69, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his residence. Funeral was Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home with Bro. Royce Teague officiating. Burial was at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.