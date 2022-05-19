Sean Posey, 34, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Funeral was Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Copeland officiating, with Military Honors.
He is survived by his wife, Erin Posey.
