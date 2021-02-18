William Boyd Dutton, MOULTON

William Boyd Dutton, 79, of Moulton, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the funeral home with Brandon Pylant officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on September 10, 1941 to the late Clyde Dutton and Altie Montgomery Brewer (Dutton), he was a long time member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and Community Baptist Church.
He was a member of Moulton Masonic Lodge # 6. He was retired from General Motors and was a UAW Member.
Survivors include one son, Mark A. Dutton and his wife, Melisa; grandchildren: Ashley Godsey (Mitchell), Brandon Dutton (Morgan), Chandler Dutton and Zackary Dutton; three great grandchildren; brother, Billy Dutton (Shelby); one sister, Faye Fortich (Bob); as well as Jake Dutton (Connie), Joel Dutton (JoAnn), Mary Lee Cameron, and Martha Dutton; and host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Judith Carolyn Barrett Dutton; his parents; his siblings: Kathleen Goodwin Ratzka, Kumpy Brewer, Magdalene Brewer White, Bobby Dutton and Johnny Dutton.
Pallbearers will be Greg Dutton, Brent White, Bill Barrett, Shannon Barrett, Jack Foster, and Benny Williams.
Boyd loved life, his family and was a proud Christian. He lived to make people laugh and loved a good Buffet. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
The family extends special thanks to his care giver Deborah Paulson.
