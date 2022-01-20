Rev. Bryce Lipscomb, 57, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022. Funeral will be held at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Friday, January 21, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Public viewing will be held at Jackson Memory Funeral Home Wednesday from 10:00-6:00 and Thursday from 10:00-5:00. There will be a gathering of family and friends held at First M.B. Church in Town Creek Thursday evening from 5:00-7:00.
