Amon McLemore, 88, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. There was a private chapel service with burial at Midway Memorial Gardens with Elliott’s Brown-Service directing. He is survived by his wife, Betty McLemore.
Amon McLemore, 88, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. There was a private chapel service with burial at Midway Memorial Gardens with Elliott’s Brown-Service directing. He is survived by his wife, Betty McLemore.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.