Ronnie “Tyler” Parker, 30, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Funeral was Monday, July 3, 2023, at Lebanon Church of God with Rev. Pinky Tyler and Rev. James Nicholson officiating. Burial was in Providence Cemetery.
