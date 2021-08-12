Daniel “Danny” Goodwin, 67, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at his residence. A Memorial Service will be held by his family at a later date. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Daniel “Danny” Goodwin, 67, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at his residence. A Memorial Service will be held by his family at a later date. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family.
He is survived by his wife, Charity Goodwin.
