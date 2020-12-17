Edna Jean Mitchell Mooney, 81, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at NHC in Moulton. A private family graveside service was held at Midway Memorial Gardens. Greg Standridge officiated and Parkway Funeral Home directed.
