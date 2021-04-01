Dwight “Cotton” Hagood, 68, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at his home. Funeral was Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Ledbetter officiating. Burial was in Bald Knob Cemetery.
