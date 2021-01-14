Michael Jeffrey Sprinkle, 67, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021. His wife, Rita will plan a memorial service at a later date. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mike was the father of Stephanie Sprinkle.
