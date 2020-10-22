Gwen Lentz Thompson, 61, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home with John Priola officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
