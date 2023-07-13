James “Bryan” Bradford, 57, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Lawrence Medical Center. A graveside service was held Friday, July 7, 2023, at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek with Lawrence Funeral Home directing and Hollis Rutherford officiating.
