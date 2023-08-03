Brenda Kay (Johnson) Stewart, 76, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at her residence. Funeral was Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wayne Black and Sister Linda Smith officiating.
