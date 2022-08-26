Graveside service for Robert "Alan" Wade, age 68, of Hillsboro was held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Midway Memorial Gardens, at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Brent Gillespie and Bro. Ray McWhorter officiating. The family received friends on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home.
Mr. Wade, who died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Parkway Campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born September 23, 1953, to Lee and Agnes Wade.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Gwen Gillespie Wade.
Guestbook available at www.parkwayfunerals.com.
