Curtis William “Big Man” Parker, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 3 p.m. with Rev. James Wallace and Sis. Paulette Ramsey officiating. Burial was in Fergason Cemetery.
A faithful member of Harris Chapel Church, Curtis loved hunting and riding his horses. His family came first and he loved spending time with them. He enjoyed having his grandchildren and great-grandchildren spend the night with him and ride horses.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Christine Sutton Parker; children, Lanita Parker, Jeffrey Parker, Carla Czarnota (Kevin); grandchildren, Belinda Brantley, Tiffany Watts, Stephanie, Mitchell, Christina, Jon-Curtis, and Bree Czarnota; great-grandchildren, Gracie and William Brantley, Kira Watts and Jonathan Nunn; honorary son Rickey Knowles (Sherri) and their children, Tequila Knowles Rodgers and Justin Knowles; sister, Bobbie Landers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Parker; brothers, Roy and Melvin Parker; and sister, Marie Smith.
Pallbearers were Terry Landers, Randall Parker, Patrick Sutton, Darrell “Pug” Johns, Justin Knowles, and DeWayne Coan.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Robert Hall and his staff.
