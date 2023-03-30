James Michael Nichols, 69, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Helen Keller Hospital. The graveside service was Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Mount Hope Methodist Cemetery with Janice Wells officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
James Michael Nichols, 69, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Helen Keller Hospital. The graveside service was Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Mount Hope Methodist Cemetery with Janice Wells officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.