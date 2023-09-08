David Bennett Richardson, 80 of Athens, Alabama, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023 at his residence. Mr. Richardson was born July 10, 1943 in Limestone County and he was retired from Monsanto. There will be a 5 p.m. Graveside Service Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Dement Cemetery. No visitation is planned.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Carol Richardson of Athens; son, Jon David Richardson of Athens; grandchildren, Tiffany (Jonathan) Harville, Jonathon Richardson, Lain Richardson; great grandchildren, Landon Harville and Eli Harville; sisters, Ida Nell Griffin of Athens and Terry Shoemaker of Elgin; brothers, Dwight Richardson of Shubuta, MS, Jim Richardson of Lexington, SC and Barry Richardson of Moulton, AL. Preceded in death by parents, W. N. (Pete) and Betty Burchell Richardson; brothers, Charles Richardson and William Richardson.
Pallbearers will be Greg Richardson, Charles Shoemaker, Chad Richardson, Jonathon Richardson, Jonathan Harville and Landon Harville. Honorary Pallbearers are Lain Richardson, Buddy Stokes and Eli Harville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.