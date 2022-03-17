James Alton Cleveland, 81, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at his home. Funeral was Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Alton was married to Faye N. Glover Cleveland for 61 years.
