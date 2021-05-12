James Kenneth Watson, MOULTON

James Kenneth Watson, 93, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Riverside Senior Living in Decatur. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with Ray McWhorter and Ricky McWhorter officiating.
Born in Lawrence County on January 14, 1928 to the late Jim and Vera Hill Watson, Kenneth retired from Wolverine Tube. He was a member of Fairfield Church of Christ and loved to run his rabbit dogs with his friends, show his pleasure horses and work in his gardens.
Survivors include his son, Larry Watson (Barbara) of Moulton; brother, Benton Watson (Myrcle dec.) of Trinity; sisters, Rena Sapp Jordan (Stan dec.) of Moulton, Barbara Blanton (Larry) of Moulton, and Ruth Tritt (Russ dec.) of Akron, Ohio; and bonus grandchildren, Jesse Mercado (Oscar) and Skyler Callahan (Colt).
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn Cross Watson; and sister, Juanita Lowery.
Pallbearers will be Billy Burgess, Oscar Mercado, Colt Callahan, Mark Hill, Greg Gann, and Roger Sapp.
The family extends special thanks to Riverside Assisted Living and Hospice of the Valley.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.