Randall G. Rutherford, 70, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home with Mark Milwee officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
