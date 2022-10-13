Kenneth Gary Sapp, 60, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home. Funeral was Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Chris Reeves officiating. Burial was in Caddo Cemetery.
