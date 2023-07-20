Gloria Wynell (Waldrep) Hall, 83, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Funeral was Friday, July 14, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Williams officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
