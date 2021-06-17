Derrick Devon Wiggins, 17, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Funeral was held Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the R.A Hubbard gymnasium. Burial was in Ebenezer Cemetery in Town Creek with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
