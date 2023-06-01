Cordelia “Corkey” King, 92, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her residence. Funeral was Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Lovelady officiating. Burial was in Sardis Baptist Cemetery.
