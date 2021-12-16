Judy Mann Kelley, 76, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. A private memorial service will be held later. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Kelley.
