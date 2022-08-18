Deborah Zahnd Pirtle, 72, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her residence. Funeral was Monday, August 15, 2022 at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Jimmy Clark officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Deborah Zahnd Pirtle, 72, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her residence. Funeral was Monday, August 15, 2022 at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Jimmy Clark officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.