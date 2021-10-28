Audrey Shelton, 81, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Graveside service was held Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rev. Charles Williams officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
