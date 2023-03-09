Rev. James Alton Anderton, 89, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at his residence. Funeral was Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Crumpton and Bro. Richard Riley officiating. Burial was in Hardshell Cemetery.
