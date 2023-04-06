Martha S. “Sue” Duncan, 82, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023. Funeral was Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Courtland Baptist Church with Rev. Scotty Letson officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Courtland City Cemetery.
