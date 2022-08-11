Ruby Harville, 90, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at NHC of Moulton. The Graveside service was Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Rutherford Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
