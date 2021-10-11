Doris Howell Spillers, MOULTON

Doris Howell Spillers, 91, passed away at NHC Moulton on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Ward Stanley Howell and Henry Spillers, husband of 12 years.
She is survived by her sons, Ronald Stanley Howell (Brenda) and Donald Stacey Howell (Marla); her sister, Delta Bullock and several nieces and nephews as well as numerous cousins.
She graduated and received her BA degree from Florence State College (UNA); received her MA degree from Peabody College in Nashville, TN. She later returned to college and received her EDS degree from Auburn University.
Doris retired after 26 years as the Librarian at Lawrence County High School. After retirement she enjoyed traveling and visiting with friends and relatives. She visited all 50 states of the United States and traveled extensively abroad. She enjoyed working in her numerous flower gardens and keeping her lawn beautiful, she loved doing crafts such as knitting, crocheting and quilting. She attended Moulton Baptist Church where she participated in many church activities. She also had a love for cats and took in and cared for many strays over the years.
Services were Saturday, October 9, at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home and a private family burial was in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Hamilton, AL.
